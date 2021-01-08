Report: Mets have had Kris Bryant trade talks with Cubs

The New York Mets have made one blockbuster trade already this offseason. Could another one be on the way?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets have recently been engaged in trade talks with the Chicago Cubs centered on third baseman Kris Bryant. There do not appear to be any indications that a deal is close. It’s also not clear if Bryant talks were simply a potential fallback option in case the Mets couldn’t complete a trade for Francisco Lindor, which they ultimately did on Thursday.

It’s been clear that the Cubs are at least willing to listen on Bryant. He is entering the final season of arbitration, and it’s not clear if either side is interested in a long-term deal. The Cubs have also made clear they’re preparing to move on from this era, which could include a Bryant deal.

There are some recent indications that a Bryant trade may be growing less likely.

Photo: Arturo Pardavila III/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0