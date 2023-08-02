Mets lose to Royals in embarrassing fashion

The New York Mets gave their fans bad memories against the Kansas City Royals once again.

The Royals beat the Mets 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday on a walk-off balk.

Josh Walker had entered the game for the Mets with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th. Walker may have had some issues with his PitchCom communication and was unable to hear the sign from catcher Francisco Alvarez. That caused some confusion, and Walker moved his left leg while on the rubber before stepping off.

The umpires convened and called Walker for a game-ending balk:

That wasn’t the only embarrassing play for the Mets.

First baseman Pete Alonso was hit in the face by a ball while sliding to make a catch in foul territory.

Pete Alonso just got hit in the face attempting to field a pop-up. But he's staying in the game. Alonso has already homered tonight. pic.twitter.com/pAD5vQ6p3F — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2023

All of that came against the same team that beat the Mets in the 2015 World Series, on the same day that the Mets unloaded several key players at the trade deadline.

This is turning into a season to forget for the Mets.