Mets manager provides injury update on Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer’s rehab is progressing right on schedule.

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mets manager Buck Showalter provided an injury update on the ace.

“He’s doing fine,” Showalter said. “Who know’s what he’s doing away from the field. He’s probably had four or five sides [bullpen sessions] by now. His want-to is off the charts. From what we can tell, he’s doing well.”

Scherzer strained his oblique in a May 18 start against the St. Louis Cardinals. The initial timeline for his return was 6-8 weeks. One MLB reporter thinks that Scherzer could be back around the All-Star break.

Despite losing Scherzer, the Mets have continued to win games. Entering Thursday, the Mets had gone 10-3 since the 37-year-old went down. Their 10.5-game division lead entering Thursday was the largest in all of baseball, and is tied for the third-largest division lead entering June since divisions began in 1969.

Even with their success without him, the Mets will surely welcome Scherzer back with open arms. In eight starts, he has a 5-1 record and a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 11 walks in 49.2 innings.