Mets owner sends funny tweet about dinner with Francisco Lindor

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen met with Francisco Lindor on Saturday night to discuss a potential long-term contract extension. Let’s hope the negotiations went better than the dining experience.

Jeff Passan was the one who reported that Cohen and Lindor had dinner, and the ESPN insider said there is optimism the two sides will reach an agreement prior to April 1. A fan then tweeted at Cohen to ask him if the report is true and, if so, what he got for dinner. Cohen had a funny response.

The ravioli wasn’t very good — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) March 28, 2021

Lindor said he does not want to negotiate a contract after the season starts, which is why April 1 is the deadline. The Mets know at this point that he is seeking more than $300 million, so the fact that Lindor and Cohen had dinner together is probably a good sign.

Cohen has been active on social media since he purchased the Mets last year, though he did take a brief hiatus over some stock scandal backlash. His tweet about having dinner with Lindor is another example of how he is making an effort to connect with fans.