Report: Mets want ownership bids by Thursday

The New York Mets are clearly trying to speed up their sale process, and a big marker could come Thursday.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets want prospective bidders to have bids in by Thursday. The team is still on the market after a previous deal with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen fell through.

Prospective Mets buyers are supposed to have bids in by tomorrow. Steve Cohen, the hedge fund guy from Great Neck, is back to being seen as perhaps the favorite. He’s believed to have patched up any previous differences w/Mets ownership. Plus, he’s reportedly worth $10B plus. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 8, 2020

As Heyman notes, Cohen is once again considered to be the favorite to buy the team. This would be welcome news for Mets fans, as he’s reportedly worth over $10 billion and potentially willing to spend significant money on the team. He previously had a $2.6 billion deal in place to purchase the organization, but it fell through in February.

Cohen may not even participate in this round of bidding, and it sounds like the Wilpons aren’t particularly enthused about the offers they’re likely to get. That means this process may not be at an end anytime soon.