Mets reliever asked by security to leave spot at Coors Field

One New York Mets relief pitcher was robbed of his great lounging spot on Sunday.

Mets pitcher Joely Rodriguez began Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies hanging out in a spot in the rock pile at Coors Field. The area is just to the left of the bullpens, where relievers typically spend their time prior to being called into the game.

Here is a look at Rodriguez’s sweet setup.

Joely Rodríguez out by the rockpile in Coors Field just living life pic.twitter.com/aj0hnmnFMj — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2022

The rock pile is part of the batter’s eye and an off-limits area during Rockies games. That was too bad for Joely and his nice loung area.

A stadium official ended up asking him to move.

“I got to the bullpen, I took a chair and I put it right there because I wanted to see the game from centerfield,” Rodriguez said through an interpreter after the game, via Newsday. “I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal that I was sitting out there. I just went out there and pretty much relaxed. It was a good view.”

Rodriguez ended up pitching 0.1 innings, getting an out to end a jam in the bottom of the 8th. He was credited with a hold in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies.