Look: Mets have search party for Javy Baez earring lost on field

The New York Mets had a search party out on the field after their 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday to help look for a piece of lost jewelry.

Javy Baez scored the winning run in the game, which was resumed from April 11. Apparently he lost an earring while scoring the winning run, which led to a multi-person search effort after the game.

Even team executive Sandy Alderson joined the search party.

Sandy Alderson is on the field, combing the area in front of home plate for what I now believe is Báez's earring. Sandy Alderson. Is out hunting for Báez's jewelry. AFTER ALL THAT. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 31, 2021

Mets personnel, including team president Sandy Alderson, are still looking for an earring Javier Baez lost during his slide across home plate in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/nfsGbddmcQ — Anthony Rieber (@AnthonyRieber) August 31, 2021

This all comes two days after Baez led his teammates in a movement to boo the fans. Baez and Francisco Lindor apologized to the fans.

Maybe this will lead Baez to rethink wearing any jewelry of significant monetary or sentimental value while he’s playing, but we doubt he will change that.