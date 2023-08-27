Mets had funny message for Shohei Ohtani on scoreboard

Shohei Ohtani was featured on the Citi Field scoreboard for a rather unconventional reason during the New York Mets-Los Angeles Angels clash on Saturday.

Usually, Ohtani gets flashed on screen after a nasty pitch or a highlight hit. But Citi Field staff put him on the spot for breaking one of the LED lights in the stadium. They sent Ohtani a message that quickly went viral on social media.

“We’re sending you the bill for that, Shohei,” the Mets scoreboard said after Ohtani broke the light.

Shohei Ohtani broke some lights at Citi Field with a line drive and Uncle Steve is gonna make sure to get his money 😭 (via @jmb9191) pic.twitter.com/yfyXlN8aGZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023

In the very first inning, Ohtani nearly smacked an 88 mph sinker from Mets starter Carlos Carrasco into the right field foul pole. The ball just barely hooked foul and ended up breaking a part of an LED screen, as seen in the video below:

Shohei Ohtani knocked out a bulb in the scoreboard on a long foul ball. Ohtani later doubled to right-center. pic.twitter.com/0kQmIDA4gD — SNY (@SNYtv) August 26, 2023

Ohtani just barely missed what would have been his 45th home run of the season. The Angels superstar still managed to connect on a line drive to the right center field gap for a double and eventually scored the first run of the game. Not bad for a guy playing with a UCL tear.

Ohtani tallied a double, triple, and 2 walks to help lead the Angels to a 5-3 victory over the Mets.