 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 26, 2023

Mets had funny message for Shohei Ohtani on scoreboard

August 26, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Ohtani on the board

Shohei Ohtani was featured on the Citi Field scoreboard for a rather unconventional reason during the New York Mets-Los Angeles Angels clash on Saturday.

Usually, Ohtani gets flashed on screen after a nasty pitch or a highlight hit. But Citi Field staff put him on the spot for breaking one of the LED lights in the stadium. They sent Ohtani a message that quickly went viral on social media.

“We’re sending you the bill for that, Shohei,” the Mets scoreboard said after Ohtani broke the light.

In the very first inning, Ohtani nearly smacked an 88 mph sinker from Mets starter Carlos Carrasco into the right field foul pole. The ball just barely hooked foul and ended up breaking a part of an LED screen, as seen in the video below:

Ohtani just barely missed what would have been his 45th home run of the season. The Angels superstar still managed to connect on a line drive to the right center field gap for a double and eventually scored the first run of the game. Not bad for a guy playing with a UCL tear.

Ohtani tallied a double, triple, and 2 walks to help lead the Angels to a 5-3 victory over the Mets.

Article Tags

New York MetsShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus