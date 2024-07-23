Mets signing former Red Sox champion

After already picking up JD Martinez over the offseason, the New York Mets are adding another member of the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series team.

Sean W. Alcide of FanSided reported on Tuesday that the Mets are signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. It is a minor league contract for Bradley, who will begin at Triple-A Syracuse.

Bradley, 34, is a former All-Star who also won it all with the Red Sox in 2018 as the ALCS MVP that year. A Gold Glove winner in 2018 too, Bradley left in free agency to join the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. After a second stint with Boston in 2022 and then runs the following years with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals, Bradley is now headed to his fifth MLB team in the last three years.

There probably should not be very many expectations for Bradley, who hit a horrific .133 with a sub-.400 OPS last season for the Royals. But he did bat .400 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs over 40 games in the Atlantic League this season, so Bradley may still have something left to offer.

The Mets have been surging over the last month or so and currently occupy a Wild Card spot in the NL at 51-48. With the trade deadline looming in a week, they seem unlikely to make any major sales (or at the very least, appear likely to hold onto this notable bat).