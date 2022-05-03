Mets star reportedly disagreed with Robinson Cano move

The New York Mets apparently overrode the wishes of one of their star players by throwing in the towel on Robinson Cano.

Mika Puma of The New York Post reports this week that Mets star Francisco Lindor made a plea for the team to keep Cano around. However, the Mets still decided on Tuesday to designate the eight-time All-Star Cano for assignment, effectively ending his tenure with the team.

“Sad,” Lindor was quoted as saying after news of the move broke. “I didn’t want to see him go, but I respect the team’s decision. He’s a great guy, great teammate. I wish I [could] spend more time with him, continue to learn about the game and different things that he has been through in life. But at the end of the day, I’m with the New York Mets and I respect their decision.”

The four-time All-Star Lindor, who was acquired by the Mets last season, got very little time as teammates with Cano. The veteran slugger Cano was suspended for all of 2021 due to PEDs, meaning that he was not around the team at all. This season, Cano only lasted 12 games before getting DFA’d.

Granted, it was probably the right move for the Mets, even if they will have to eat a ton of salary by doing so. Cano was hitting an unsightly .195 with a .501 OPS in 43 total plate appearances this season. But we have seen before how widely respected the 39-year-old Cano has been a clubhouse figure, so that probably explains Lindor’s feelings here.