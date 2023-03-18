Mets went above and beyond for Edwin Diaz after injury

The New York Mets do not expect closer Edwin Diaz to pitch this season after an injury sustained celebrating a World Baseball Classic win. That does not mean the organization is simply leaving him to his rehab, however.

The Mets, led by owner Steve Cohen, have gone out of their way to support Diaz following his freak injury earlier in the week. Diaz underwent surgery on Thursday, and when he returned to his home in Port St. Lucie, the Mets already had a trainer, nutritionist, and personal chef there waiting for him, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Cohen also personally called Diaz and assured the closer that the team would do everything possible to help with his recovery.

This is hardly earth-shattering, but it certainly does not hurt the Mets’ cause to help players out. This sort of treatment will not be a secret to other players, and could certainly help make the Mets look more attractive to free agents.

Diaz, who is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, sent a message to fans thanking them for their support as well.