Edwin Diaz shares first message after suffering knee injury

Edwin Diaz suffered an incredibly unfortunate injury during the World Baseball Classic earlier this week, and the New York Mets closer shared a message on social media after the bad news surfaced.

Diaz is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon. He took to Twitter on Thursday night to say he is “doing well and healing.”

To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing. I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much! I can't wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets. pic.twitter.com/fnOezkW6Mr — Edwin Diaz (@SugarDiaz39) March 17, 2023

Diaz struck out the side on Wednesday to close out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over rival Dominican Republic. Puerto Rico had a huge celebration after Diaz struck out Teoscar Hernandez to win the game, which allowed them to advance to the knockout round.

During the celebration, Diaz suffered a leg injury. He was helped to the dugout by teammates and later taken away in a wheelchair.

It is bad enough luck for Diaz and the Mets to have the reliever suffer a season-ending injury during the WBC, let alone doing so while celebrating. Diaz was lights out for the Mets last season. He went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. The right-hander signed a 5-year, $102 million deal in November.