Mets trade former All-Star pitcher to division rival

The New York Mets are helping out the team ahead of them in the division.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports on Thursday that the Mets are trading veteran reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins. In return, the Mets will get back prospects Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez, two Rookie League players who are each ranked in the Marlins’ top 21.

The 38-year-old Robertson, an All-Star back in 2011, was a probable trade candidate as an older relief pitcher on a one-year contract. He had been the Mets’ primary closer this season, going 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 14 saves in 17 opportunities (with Edwin Diaz on the shelf).

The 55-48 Marlins are clearly going for it with an opportunity to clinch their first playoff berth in a full season since 2003 (they had made the postseason once since then during the 60-game 2020 campaign). The move comes just one day after Miami acquired another ex-All-Star for their bullpen.

As for the Mets, this may be a formal sounding of the bell that they intend to sell. With just five days to go before the deadline, the 48-54 Mets also have a much larger name drawing buzz as a trade candidate.