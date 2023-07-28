 Skip to main content
1 frontrunner appears to be emerging for Justin Verlander

July 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Justin Verlander in a Mets uniform

Mar 15, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

At 40 years old, Justin Verlander may still be triggering an earthquake at this year’s trade deadline.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Thursday that there is a growing belief in the industry that the veteran righty Verlander will be traded by the New York Mets ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. Feinsand even goes so far as to name one specific team as the “likely” frontrunner for Verlander — the Texas Rangers.

On the heels of their MLB-best offense, Texas looks like a legitimate World Series contender this season. But they are still a mere two games ahead of the defending champion Houston Astros for the AL West division lead and likely need more reinforcements. Starting pitching is also a particular area of concern with Jacob deGrom out for the season (and foreseeably much of next season as well) after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The two-time Cy Young winner Verlander is in his first season with the Mets after signing a two-year, $86.7 million contract in the winter. But the Mets are a massively disappointing 47-54 this year (despite a league-high $348 million payroll) and may now have to change timelines on the fly as a result.

Verlander, who is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA this season, was recently mentioned in connection with a contender in the National League. But with only a few days left before the trade deadline buzzer, the Rangers appear to be making their move (albeit one that would be contingent on Verlander waiving his full no-trade clause).

