Mets trade for former All-Star OF

The New York Mets on Saturday went shopping in the trade market and got themselves some additional help in the outfield.

The Mets landed former All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker in a trade with the Washington Nationals. The deal is expected to become official once Winker clears medical tests.

BREAKING: The New York Mets are acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker in a trade with the Washington Nationals, sources tell ESPN. After signing for $2M this winter, Winker has been excellent, hitting .253/.372/.417 while playing a solid left field. The biggest Mets addition yet. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2024

After a couple of down seasons in 2022 and 2023, Winker has looked rejuvenated in 2024 with the Nationals.

Winker has slashed .253/.372/.417 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs across 100 games with the Nats this season.

The Mets got themselves back into the Wild Card race thanks to a recent five-game winning streak. The team entered Saturday holding one of the three slots in an ever-shifting NL Wild Card race.

The Mets had previously been linked to one of their former outfielders currently playing on a different NL team. But with Winker in the fold, New York may have satiated their desire for outfield depth.