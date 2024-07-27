 Skip to main content
Mets reportedly could pursue reunion with former outfielder

July 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
The logo of the New York Mets

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets suddenly look like trade deadline buyers, and a new report suggests they may pursue a reunion with an outfielder they know very well.

The Mets have had some discussions with the San Francisco Giants regarding outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Conforto fits the team’s desire to add a left-handed bat before the July 30 deadline.

Conforto will be very familiar to Mets fans. Once one of the team’s top prospects, he debuted with the Mets during their 2015 NL championship season, and developed into a very formidable hitter before injuries somewhat derailed his career. In seven years with the Mets, he hit .255 with 132 home runs. He has not been quite as good with the Giants in 2024, hitting .226 with 10 home runs in 80 games.

As for the Giants, it is pretty obvious that they are major sellers at this point. Conforto may not be the only relatively big name to be moved by them.

