Michael Conforto receives interest from surprising team

Michael Conforto remains a free agent, but he has received interest from a surprising team.

Fansided’s Robert Murray said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Baseball Insiders” podcast that he doesn’t think Conforto is close to signing with a team.

Podcast: Early season surprises, why Michael Conforto hasn't signed yet, what I'm hearing around the league, Frankie Montas, and teaching @thecarm what it means to be ratio'd.

Apple: https://t.co/4D1buLssC3

Spotify: https://t.co/2AYUn449Pp — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 19, 2022

Interestingly, Murray says the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League recently checked in on Conforto’s status.

Conforto is an interesting free agent.

The Mets made the outfielder the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he was in the big leagues the following year. Conforto has a career .824 OPS. He posted an especially strong .322 average and .927 OPS in the shortened 2020 season. Last year he had a down season, batting just .232.

The Mets still believed in Conforto enough to offer him a $100 million extension and qualifying offer, which he turned down. Conforto’s agent Scott Boras recently shared that the outfielder hurt his shoulder in January, and that the injury was the reason why Conforto had yet to sign.

We highly doubt Conforto will sign with the Ducks, but it is nice to at least have someone calling about your services.

