Michael Kopech opts out of 2020 MLB season

Michael Kopech has become the latest MLB player to opt out of the league’s shortened season.

The pitcher informed the Chicago White Sox on Friday that he would not play in 2020, general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement, adding that the organization is supportive of his choice.

A key part of the Chris Sale trade with Boston, Kopech hasn’t pitched since 2018, when he made his first four MLB starts for Chicago. He underwent Tommy John surgery that September, which also cost him the entire 2019 season. The 24-year-old is known as one of the hardest-throwing starters in the game, though he suggested he might ease back a bit as he returned from the surgery.

This is particularly unfortunate news for the team, as the White Sox had been hopeful as recently as late June that Kopech would play a big role in a shortened season.