Michael Kopech will have big 2020 after Tommy John surgery, White Sox GM thinks

Chicago White Sox fans have been waiting for nearly two years to see Michael Kopech back on the mound, and Rick Hahn thinks that Kopech can deliver.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, the White Sox general manager said that he believes Kopech will be able to have a “significant impact” for the team in the 60-game 2020 season, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

The 24-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2018 and has not pitched since. He has still only made four career MLB starts but was known for hitting some insane speeds on the radar gun.

Kopech has since said that he may scale back on his velocity post-surgery, but the White Sox should still have plenty to be excited about with their rotation in 2020. In addition to Kopech’s return, they also signed Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez this offseason to complement All-Star ace Lucas Giolito.