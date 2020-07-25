Quantcast Skip to main content
Michael Lorenzen pitches in custom Vans cleats

July 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Michael Lorenzen Vans cleats

Michael Lorenzen made his season debut on Saturday, and he did so in style.

Lorenzen entered the top of the seventh inning in Cincinnati to try and hold a 3-2 lead against the Detroit Tigers. He got a groundout and strikeout, but in between, he surrendered a 2-run home run to Miguel Cabrera.

Though Lorenzen took a blown save in the appearance, he was a big winner for his fashion.

Fans noticed he was wearing custom Vans cleats.

Former All-Star pitcher Jered Weaver loved the cleats and tweeted how jealous he was that Lorenzen was able to wear them.

Vans is a skateboarding shoe manufacturer and does not actually make cleats. Weaver believes there is a company that can add metal spikes to any shoe and that Lorenzen must have used that to get his custom cleats made.

The cleats didn’t bring Lorenzen good luck on the mound, but they gave him plenty of fashion points. Now he has to hope he just doesn’t get fined like this guy.

