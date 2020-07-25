Michael Lorenzen pitches in custom Vans cleats

Michael Lorenzen made his season debut on Saturday, and he did so in style.

Lorenzen entered the top of the seventh inning in Cincinnati to try and hold a 3-2 lead against the Detroit Tigers. He got a groundout and strikeout, but in between, he surrendered a 2-run home run to Miguel Cabrera.

Though Lorenzen took a blown save in the appearance, he was a big winner for his fashion.

Fans noticed he was wearing custom Vans cleats.

You can take the kid out of California, but you can’t take the California out of the kid. pic.twitter.com/3Er3vtoB9Q — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 26, 2020

Former All-Star pitcher Jered Weaver loved the cleats and tweeted how jealous he was that Lorenzen was able to wear them.

By far the sickest thing I’ve ever seen on a baseball field! You don’t know how jealous I am of this… anyone who played w me knew I wanted to do this so bad… well done!! pic.twitter.com/v0yWXSsChL — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 26, 2020

Vans is a skateboarding shoe manufacturer and does not actually make cleats. Weaver believes there is a company that can add metal spikes to any shoe and that Lorenzen must have used that to get his custom cleats made.

The cleats didn’t bring Lorenzen good luck on the mound, but they gave him plenty of fashion points. Now he has to hope he just doesn’t get fined like this guy.