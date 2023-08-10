Michael Lorenzen’s wife, mom had great reaction to his no-hitter

Michael Lorenzen’s home debut for the Philadelphia Phillies really could not have gone much better.

Lorenzen was acquired by the Phillies ahead of the August 1 trade deadline last week. He made his Phillies debut on Thursday, allowing just two runs over eight innings in a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

As if putting together that nice outing against the Marlins weren’t enough, Lorenzen one-upped himself in his next start.

The newly-acquired pitcher threw a no-hitter in the Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Lorenzen walked four and struck out five while not allowing a hit. He picked up his second victory with the Phillies, who now have the third-best record in the NL.

What was so cool about the no-hitter was seeing who was there to witness it.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s TV cameras kept flashing to Lorenzen’s wife Cassi, daughter June, and mother Cheryl, who were all at Citizens Bank Park for the game. You can see how they celebrated after the no-hitter was completed.

Lorenzen left Cincy to get a chance to be a starting pitcher. Nearly 2 years later and Philly trades for him to help to bolster their rotation. The Philly crowd was great. His mom, wife, and baby are there. What a night. pic.twitter.com/idVSpWYFoU — Clay Winstead (@ClayWinstead) August 10, 2023

Those watching the game loved seeing the shots of Lorenzen’s family during the 9th inning, which added to the drama.

Man, those shots of Michael Lorenzen's mom and wife watching him finish off the no-hitter … that's what it's all about. What a beautiful moment. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 10, 2023

Watching Lorenzen throw a no hitter with his mom and wife in the stands is my favorite moment of the accomplishment. Congrats to the whole family 💚💚💚 — Mama Ruffin (@boltsandhalos) August 10, 2023

Congratulations Michael Lorenzen. What a performance. In front of his mom, wife, and child. #nohitter pic.twitter.com/U9T1TElPV6 — Raph (@MapleMambaSzn) August 10, 2023

Michael freakin’ Lorenzen. With his wife, mom and toddler looking on. Amazing stuff. — Ray Butler (@RayButler365) August 10, 2023

What a moment for Michael Lorenzen…a no hitter in his second ever start with the Phillies! In front of his wife and morher! How can you not be romantic about baseball? — Discuss Baseball (@discussbaseball) August 10, 2023

The Phillies let Lorenzen throw 124 pitches in the start, but he got to make history. And he did it in front of his family too.