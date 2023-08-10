 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 10, 2023

Michael Lorenzen’s wife, mom had great reaction to his no-hitter

August 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Michael Lorenzens wife and mom celebrate

Michael Lorenzen’s home debut for the Philadelphia Phillies really could not have gone much better.

Lorenzen was acquired by the Phillies ahead of the August 1 trade deadline last week. He made his Phillies debut on Thursday, allowing just two runs over eight innings in a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

As if putting together that nice outing against the Marlins weren’t enough, Lorenzen one-upped himself in his next start.

The newly-acquired pitcher threw a no-hitter in the Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Lorenzen walked four and struck out five while not allowing a hit. He picked up his second victory with the Phillies, who now have the third-best record in the NL.

What was so cool about the no-hitter was seeing who was there to witness it.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s TV cameras kept flashing to Lorenzen’s wife Cassi, daughter June, and mother Cheryl, who were all at Citizens Bank Park for the game. You can see how they celebrated after the no-hitter was completed.

Those watching the game loved seeing the shots of Lorenzen’s family during the 9th inning, which added to the drama.

The Phillies let Lorenzen throw 124 pitches in the start, but he got to make history. And he did it in front of his family too.

Article Tags

Michael Lorenzen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus