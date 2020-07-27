Michael Morse volunteers to come out of retirement for Marlins

With the Miami Marlins in turmoil right now, one retired slugger is offering to come to their rescue.

Former utilityman Michael Morse tweeted on Monday that he was ready to participate in tryout camp, name-dropping Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

Yo #DerekJeter When’s tryout camp start I’m ready ! — Michael Morse (@MorseBeWithU) July 28, 2020

The Marlins are currently in full-blown crisis mode with a coronavirus outbreak infecting over a dozen members of the team and forcing Major League Baseball to postpone multiple games. The current plan is for the team to dip into their 60-man player pool for replacements and to potentially add other minor leaguers or free agents if necessary.

As for Morse, now 38, he last played for the San Francisco Giants in 2017 before an unfortunate injury effectively ended his career. He actually had a brief stint with the Marlins in 2015, and now duty could be calling again.