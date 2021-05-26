Mickey Callaway banned through 2022 over alleged sexual misconduct

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been banned from baseball until at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Callaway, the former manager of the New York Mets, was accused of inappropriate behavior by five women who worked in sports media. The behavior included sending unsolicited shirtless photos and requests for nude photos, and spanned multiple years dating back to his time as pitching coach with Cleveland.

In a statement issued Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called Callaway’s placement on the league’s ineligible list “warranted,” and that Callaway would not be eligible to apply for reinstatement prior to the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Angels subsequently confirmed that Callaway has been fired as pitching coach.

Callaway spent two unsuccessful seasons as Mets manager. Prior to that, he was Cleveland’s pitching coach under Terry Francona from 2013-2017.

