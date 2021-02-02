Multiple women accuse Mickey Callaway of inappropriate sexual behavior

Multiple women working in sports media have accused former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway of inappropriate sexual behavior, allegations that span multiple cities over at least the last five years.

The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang published a story on Monday about the accusations Callaway faces. They say multiple women described a pattern of being pursued by Callaway via email, text messages, and/or social media.

The 45-year-old current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach defended himself in a response, saying any relationship was consensual and not intended to be disrespectful.

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations,” Callaway said.

Callaway managed the Mets from 2018-2019. The team told The Athletic they investigated a claim they received from when the former manager was in Cleveland. The Angels, who currently employ Callaway, say they will investigate the matter.

In one example of inappropriate behavior, Callaway sent a friend request to a female reporter on Facebook. He also asked for her phone number and then sent her numerous shirtless photos and asking for one in return.

Another female reporter says Callaway often emailed her from his official Mets team account. She felt he crossed lines and commented on her physical appearance and made inappropriate advances.

One woman observed that Callaway “preyed on women.”

The story about Callaway comes less than two weeks after Jared Porter was fired by the Mets less than a month into his job as their general manager for similar inappropriate treatment of a female reporter.

Photo: D. Benjamin Miller/Wikimedia via CC0