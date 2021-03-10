Mickey Jannis shares how to throw knuckleball after video goes viral

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Mickey Jannis went viral on Tuesday after a knuckleball he threw was captured in a great video.

The video shows that Jannis’ pitch did not rotate, which is the goal for a knuckleball.

Here is a look at the video:

"Spin rate? Where we're going, we don't need a spin rate." pic.twitter.com/4rX4Qd2eku — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 9, 2021

The ability of a camera to capture that detail and slow it down to that level is incredible. That sort of technology just wasn’t available years ago.

After the video drew significant attention online, Jannis shared a video with “Pitching Ninja” Rob Friedman. In the video, Jannis explained how he throws his knuckleball.

Mickey Jannis, Knuckleball grip. Thanks very much to @MickeyJannis for passing it along! pic.twitter.com/cuTnvr9hzC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 9, 2021

Jannis, 33, was a pitcher in college and began his minor league career in 2010. He was more of a traditional pitcher in college and early in his minor league career before switching to try becoming a knuckleballer. After this video, he has a lot more people rooting for him.