Mike Clevinger getting another MLB opportunity

Controversial pitcher Mike Clevinger is getting another opportunity in Major League Baseball.

The Chicago White Sox announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms to bring back the righty Clevinger. He will be getting a minor-league contract from the team along with an invite to major league Spring Training.

Clevinger, 34, had already spent each of the last two MLB seasons with the White Sox (both on one-year deals). He had a strong year in 2023, going 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts. But Clevinger had a disastrous 2024 campaign, posting a 6.75 ERA over four starts before having to undergo season-ending disc replacement surgery on his neck.

Apr 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In the past though, Clevinger was an upper-end-of-the-rotation pitcher. With the then-Cleveland Indians in the late 2010s, Clevinger put together a three-season stretch where he had a sub-3.00 ERA to go along with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He also then pitched for the San Diego Padres prior to joining the White Sox.

A couple of years ago, Clevinger was investigated by Major League Baseball over some disturbing allegations of domestic violence and child abuse made against him by the mother of his infant child. He was ultimately cleared by MLB after a “comprehensive investigation” and did not end up facing a suspension or any other disciplinary action. But Clevinger also didn’t do himself any favors by then seemingly poking fun at the allegations after being cleared.

Coming off a record-setting 121-loss season in 2024, the hapless White Sox have at least been taking some swings in free agency this offseason, including on a number of former All-Stars. With Clevinger now presumably recovered from his recent neck procedure, Chicago is comfortable with bringing him back for a third straight season.