Mike Clevinger uses controversial song during start

Mike Clevinger is sparking controversy this week with his choice of music.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher came out to an interesting song on Friday ahead of a start against the Baltimore Orioles. He decided to use Kanye West’s “Gold Digger,” per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

Mike Clevinger comes out to Kanye West song “Gold Digger.” 🤔 — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) April 14, 2023

As the title implies, “Gold Digger” is a song that rails against women who are after men for their money.

The context when it comes to Clevinger is that he was investigated by Major League Baseball in the offseason over allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. The allegations were made by the mother of his one-year-old child (you can read about those allegations here).

But there is another important bit to note. MLB conducted its investigation (calling it a “comprehensive” one that included interviews with more than 15 people plus a review of thousands of electronic communication records) and declined to discipline Clevinger. He was not suspended nor even fined after the investigation (though he did voluntarily agree to evaluations from the joint treatment board of MLB and the MLBPA).

In February, Clevinger threatened a local radio station with legal action over their characterization of the situation. While he has been out of the news in the couple of months since then, Clevinger may have just brought renewed attention to himself with his song choice here.