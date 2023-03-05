MLB reaches disciplinary decision in Mike Clevinger investigation

Major League Baseball has completed its investigation into the disturbing allegations against Mike Clevinger, and the Chicago White Sox pitcher will not face disciplinary action.

Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, told The Athletic in January that Clevinger choked her during one altercation last June and then slapped her in a hotel room two weeks later. Finestead, 24, also said Clevinger threw used chewing tobacco on the 10-month child during the alleged hotel incident. She said there have been other instances of physical, verbal and emotional abuse from the right-hander.

In a statement released on Sunday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s office said a “comprehensive investigation” was conducted involving interviews with Clevinger, Finestead and more than 15 other individuals. Thousands of electronic communication records were also reviewed. Clevinger will not be suspended or face any disciplinary action.

You can read the full statement below:

MLB has completed its investigation into allegations against White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger, who will not be disciplined. Here’s MLB’s statement: pic.twitter.com/mx5sEaUuK8 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 5, 2023

Clevinger has also voluntarily agreed to evaluations from the joint treatment boards for the MLB and MLB Players Association and will comply with any recommendations the board makes.

Clevinger, 32, signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Chicago White Sox in December. The White Sox said in a statement that they were unaware of the allegations or investigation when they signed the right-hander.

Last month, Clevinger threatened to take legal action against a radio station after Finestead shared her allegations during an on-air interview. He urged people to wait until the facts are uncovered to draw conclusions.

Clevinger went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts) with the Padres last season. He missed all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. Clevinger spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Cleveland Indians.