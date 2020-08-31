Mike Clevinger traded from Indians to Padres

The San Diego Padres are trying to load up for a World Series run, and they made a massive move on Monday when they acquired star pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Clevinger has been traded from the Cleveland Indians to San Diego, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Padres are sending MLB outfielder Josh Naylor and a package of prospects to Cleveland.

The Padres entered Monday with a record of 21-15 and five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They have been extremely aggressive at the trade deadline, as they also bolstered their lineup by adding slugging catcher Austin Nola and left-handed hitting first baseman Mitch Moreland this week.

Clevinger made his return to the Indians’ rotation on Wednesday night after he spent some time off the active roster due to a violation of team rules. Clevinger and fellow starting pitcher Zach Plesac had to quarantine and were then optioned to an alternate site when they broke health and safety protocols by going out to dinner during a road trip. Clevinger did not reveal that he went out with Plesac until after he traveled home with the team.

Plesac was told this week that the Indians do not have a spot for him to return to the MLB rotation at the moment. The team will likely call him up now.

Clevinger has been one of the best pitchers in the majors for several seasons. The right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four starts this year. He posted a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last season, striking out 169 in only 126 innings. Clevinger is not eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.