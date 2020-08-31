 Skip to main content
Mike Clevinger violating safety protocols did not lead to trade, Indians executive says

August 31, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger has been a peripheral figure for the Cleveland Indians since he broke safety protocols. The team is denying that it led to him being traded, however.

Clevinger was dealt to the San Diego Padres on Monday after several days of trade rumors. The trade comes exactly three weeks after Clevinger broke COVID-19 protocols and then misled the team about it.

Indians president Chris Antonetti denied that the episode had anything to do with the decision to make the trade.

True or not? It’s hard to say. There were no Clevinger trade rumors until after the incident. He was promptly shipped to the team’s satellite camp, then returned for one start last Wednesday.

There was chatter that Clevinger’s teammates were furious over his behavior. Maybe it’s all coincidence. It’s also possible that the organization decided that Clevinger had to go for the good of the team.

