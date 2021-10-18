Mike Shildt lands first interview since being fired by Cardinals

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt may not be down on his luck for long.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported Sunday that the San Diego Padres are expected to interview Shildt for their managerial opening. The interview will be Shildt’s first since he was fired by the Cardinals last week.

Shildt enjoyed a good amount of success in his three full seasons as manager of the Cardinals. He led the team to playoff appearances in all three seasons, including a division title and Manager of the Year Award for himself in 2019. But the Cardinals opted to let him go after this year’s Wild Card Game loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, citing certain philosophical differences.

After finishing under .500 and missing the playoffs, the Padres are looking for a new manager to replace fired skipper Jayce Tingler. It is certainly an attractive opening with stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado on the roster. But Shildt will not be without competition for the gig.

Oct 9, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) looks on before game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports