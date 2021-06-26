Braves’ Mike Soroka re-tore Achilles while walking to clubhouse

Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka has been out since last August after tearing his Achilles, and the news got even more brutal for him this week.

The Braves announced Saturday that Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles while walking to the clubhouse on Thursday. An MRI revealed a complete re-tear of the Achilles, which will require another season-ending surgery.

This past Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, Mike Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2021

An MRI was performed, which revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka will require season-ending surgery, which will be scheduled within the week. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2021

The 23-year-old Soroka looked to be developing into an ace for Atlanta. He posted a 2.68 ERA in 2019 and was named runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year race while also finishing sixth in Cy Young voting. His 2020 was off to a promising start before he suffered the freak injury while covering first.

Coming back from a pair of Achilles tears is a very tough feat. If Soroka can do it, it won’t be until 2022 at the earliest.