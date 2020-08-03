 Skip to main content
Monday, August 3, 2020

Mike Soroka has torn right Achilles tendon

August 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Soroka is facing a lengthy recovery due to a serious injury suffered on Monday night.

Soroka exited the Atlanta Braves’ 7-2 loss to the New York Mets in the third inning after getting hurt while trying to cover first base after a grounder. Soroka tore his Achilles tendon as he tried to push off his right leg and pivot towards the base.

The Braves later announced the injury news and said the pitcher was out for the season.

Soroka was 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA last year and has a 2.72 ERA in 211.2 career innings. This is an awful break for Soroka and tough news for the Braves, who were already without Cole Hamels due to a triceps injury. The team will rely on Max Fried, Sean Newcomb and Kyle Wright in their rotation.

