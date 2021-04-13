 Skip to main content
Mike Trout had cool gesture for Angels fan in Kansas City

April 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout was able to come through on Monday for one of his biggest fans.

In 2019, Trout was shut down by the Angels in September due to a foot injury. Fan Jason Pedigo, who is from Wichita, Kansas, says he took his son to a September game in Anaheim, but Trout didn’t play and was shut down for the year the next day.

That was a real bummer for Pedigo and his son. But Trout made it up to them on Monday.

Pedigo informed Trout over Twitter that he and his son would be in the first row in center field at Kauffman Stadium for the Angels’ game against the Royals.

Trout threw them a ball during the game. After the game, Trout was seen giving Pedigo’s son his batting gloves — ones the slugger used while homering during the game.

That’s so cool. Hopefully it makes it up to the Pedigos for not playing in the 2019 game they attended.

