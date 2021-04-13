Mike Trout had cool gesture for Angels fan in Kansas City

Mike Trout was able to come through on Monday for one of his biggest fans.

In 2019, Trout was shut down by the Angels in September due to a foot injury. Fan Jason Pedigo, who is from Wichita, Kansas, says he took his son to a September game in Anaheim, but Trout didn’t play and was shut down for the year the next day.

We made it out there in 2019, but Mike didn’t play and they shut him down for the year the next day. Made last night that much more special. pic.twitter.com/x6VqBo8vqK — Jason Pedigo (@jlpedigo17) April 13, 2021

That was a real bummer for Pedigo and his son. But Trout made it up to them on Monday.

Pedigo informed Trout over Twitter that he and his son would be in the first row in center field at Kauffman Stadium for the Angels’ game against the Royals.

See you tomorrow, front row, centerfield. pic.twitter.com/TJLL2CRgGP — Jason Pedigo (@jlpedigo17) April 12, 2021

Trout threw them a ball during the game. After the game, Trout was seen giving Pedigo’s son his batting gloves — ones the slugger used while homering during the game.

Mike Trout ran over and gave his batting gloves to a kid right after the final out was recorded. pic.twitter.com/VFCuVExAtr — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 13, 2021

My guy couldn’t be happier. Thanks Mike, for a night he (and I) will never forget. pic.twitter.com/6Sh1KtFSSU — Jason Pedigo (@jlpedigo17) April 13, 2021

That’s so cool. Hopefully it makes it up to the Pedigos for not playing in the 2019 game they attended.