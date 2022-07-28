Everyone made the same joke about Mike Trout’s back injury

The bad news about Mike Trout was revealed on Wednesday: he’s dealing with a rare back condition that he will need to manage for the rest of his career. The good news is Trout says the condition isn’t anywhere near as serious as it was made out to be.

Mike Trout spoke postgame. His message was more optimistic than what was said earlier. He said he'll play again this season & he's feeling better. He said this whole thing was overblown. “I got back and my phone was blowing up. It said my career’s over. That’s news to me." pic.twitter.com/6UTb04uIdZ — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 27, 2022

Now that we have that out of the way and know that Trout says the situation is overblown, we can have a few laughs. Namely, everyone was making the same joke about how Trout ended up hurt.

You can probably guess where this one was going.

We are surprised that after 10 years of being asked to carry 24 other dudes on his back that Mike Trout has back problems? — Nick hinds (@nrhinds) July 27, 2022

Mike Trout’s back finally gave out from trying to carry that pathetic team all these years. — Se7en (@Real7Costanza) July 27, 2022

Carry the Angels for years has finally caught up to Mike Trout pic.twitter.com/gY3wgbgTIZ — Daaagenerates 🅿️odcast (@Daaagenerates) July 27, 2022

So Mike Trout is dealing with a “pretty rare” back condition. I can see why having to carry a lousy Angels team on his back. — Jonathan Mathis (@Sportsjudge85) July 27, 2022

Trout has been with the Angels since being called up in 2011 at age 19. His first full season with the team came in 2012. The Angels had winning seasons in three of Trout’s first four full seasons, making the playoffs in 2014. But it’s been all downhill since then.

The Angels haven’t had a winning record since 2015 even though Trout has been putting up Hall of Fame numbers. Maybe metaphorically carrying that team is what hurt his back.