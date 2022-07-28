 Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Everyone made the same joke about Mike Trout’s back injury

July 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
The bad news about Mike Trout was revealed on Wednesday: he’s dealing with a rare back condition that he will need to manage for the rest of his career. The good news is Trout says the condition isn’t anywhere near as serious as it was made out to be.

Now that we have that out of the way and know that Trout says the situation is overblown, we can have a few laughs. Namely, everyone was making the same joke about how Trout ended up hurt.

You can probably guess where this one was going.

Trout has been with the Angels since being called up in 2011 at age 19. His first full season with the team came in 2012. The Angels had winning seasons in three of Trout’s first four full seasons, making the playoffs in 2014. But it’s been all downhill since then.

The Angels haven’t had a winning record since 2015 even though Trout has been putting up Hall of Fame numbers. Maybe metaphorically carrying that team is what hurt his back.

