Mike Trout gives explanation for lengthy injury absence

Mike Trout hasn’t played since May 17 due to a calf strain, which was originally expected to be a roughly two-month injury. Now that it’s nearly September, there are many wondering what has kept Trout out so long.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder spoke to the media Saturday and said he is closing in on a rehab assignment and intends to return before the end of the season. Trout added that he’s been left frustrated by the calf issue, and is currently dealing with scar tissue.

Mike Trout said he's been running just about every other day and it's about recovery. He's close to rehab assignment but doesn't have a day set yet. Said he's been frustrated by the injury. "I tore it pretty bad. It's pretty much healed but now it's about breaking up scar tissue" — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 21, 2021

The Angels are more or less out of the playoff race, but Trout added he is determined to play again in 2021.

Mike Trout on the potential of being shut down for the season: "No. I've never thought about. I want to get back." — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 21, 2021

It’s been an immensely frustrating season for Trout, who has been limited to only 36 games. It’s looked on multiple occasions like he was on his way back, only for that to not happen. It’s good to hear his return plans directly from him, but at this point, it’s a lost season for the three-time AL MVP.