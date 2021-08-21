 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 21, 2021

Mike Trout gives explanation for lengthy injury absence

August 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mike Trout

Mike Trout hasn’t played since May 17 due to a calf strain, which was originally expected to be a roughly two-month injury. Now that it’s nearly September, there are many wondering what has kept Trout out so long.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder spoke to the media Saturday and said he is closing in on a rehab assignment and intends to return before the end of the season. Trout added that he’s been left frustrated by the calf issue, and is currently dealing with scar tissue.

The Angels are more or less out of the playoff race, but Trout added he is determined to play again in 2021.

It’s been an immensely frustrating season for Trout, who has been limited to only 36 games. It’s looked on multiple occasions like he was on his way back, only for that to not happen. It’s good to hear his return plans directly from him, but at this point, it’s a lost season for the three-time AL MVP.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus