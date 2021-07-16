Mike Trout nearly 100 percent, expected back within two weeks

Mike Trout is getting closer to a return for the Los Angeles Angels.

Joe Maddon said on Friday that Trout is nearly at 100 percent. The Angels manager also said that he expects Trout back within two weeks.

Joe Maddon says Trout is close to 100 percent, but still not running at 100 percent. He will have to do that before a rehab assignment. Maddon said he expects him back in less than two weeks. #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 16, 2021

Trout has been out since straining his calf on May 17. He was placed on the 60-day injured list and is not eligible to return until July 17. The Angels expected Trout to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the team.

Trout is batting .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored this season. The Angels were a game over .500 as of the All-Star break at 45-44.