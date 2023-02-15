 Skip to main content
Mike Trout reveals important goal for 2023

February 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has accomplished a great deal in his MLB career, but he is taking on a new and different role for the 2023 season: salesman.

Trout said he plans to make it his mission in 2023 to try to convince Shohei Ohtani to remain with the Angels long-term. Ohtani is entering the final season of his contract, and could become a free agent at the end of the season.

“I’m going to do everything I can to keep Shohei here for sure,” Trout said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Trout added that Ohtani has to make the right decision for himself, but that he would try to convince the Japanese superstar that the decision should be to stay where he is.

“I haven’t really talked to Shohei about his future, but he’s got to do what’s right for him, and what he feels is right,” Trout added. “That’s all up to him. So, if he feels like staying in Anaheim is the right move, he should do that. If he thinks otherwise, I’m going to do as much as I can to convince him to stay.”

The big key for the Angels is probably to win. Ohtani has made it clear that is his top priority is winning, which is part of the reason he has been linked to a potential free agency exit. A good season from Trout might be the most he can do to convince Ohtani to stay, since that would probably at least give the Angels a chance of sniffing the playoffs.

