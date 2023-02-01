Report: Shohei Ohtani likely to be free agent target for 1 NL team

Shohei Ohtani is one year away from free agency, and there is no doubt that some teams are already thinking about what it might take to add him if he hits the open market. That might be especially true of one team.

Many both inside and outside of the New York Mets organization expect them to pursue Ohtani next winter, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to pursue the best players, even at an enormous cost in the luxury tax, is reason enough to suspect that this would be the case.

Heyman notes that when Ohtani originally came to the United States, there were rumors that he was not interested in playing in New York, which could be a complicating factor. After five years of playing in MLB, however, there is some thinking that his stance may have softened.

Ohtani has made clear that he wants to play for a winner, and the Mets stand a good chance of ticking that box. Plus, the odds of Ohtani hitting the open market may have increased recently. If he does, it is hard to believe the Mets will not be involved in some way.