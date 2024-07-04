 Skip to main content
Mike Trout takes first steps toward returning in 2024

July 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels may be going nowhere in 2024, but Mike Trout is fully determined to return to action sooner rather than later.

Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters on Thursday that Trout is running on a treadmill and has also begun to hit off a tee. Those activities suggest the star outfielder is making steady progress toward a return.

There is no exact timetable for Trout to return to action. However, a rehab stint within the next month seems possible assuming all goes well and there are no setbacks.

Trout was ruled out indefinitely at the end of April with a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was tempted to play through the injury, but opted not to for a variety of reasons. He was hitting just .220 at the time of the injury, though he still had 10 home runs in 29 games.

The Angels have heated up recently, though they are still just 36-49. Trout probably will not help get them back in the playoff race, but they may be a bit more consistently competitive if he is his usual self.

Mike Trout
