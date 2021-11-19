Mike Trout has nice message for teammate Shohei Ohtani after MVP result

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani form a great 1-2 punch on the Angels. They also share another cool honor together.

Ohtani was announced on Thursday as the AL MVP, an award he won through a unanimous vote. He became the fourth Angels player in history to win AL MVP, joining Trout, Vlad Guerrero, and Don Baylor.

Trout (in 2014) was also the most recent unanimous AL MVP selection, so the two are among just 11 unanimous AL MVP selections in baseball history.

Trout missed most of the 2021 season due to a calf injury, meaning he got to witness Ohtani’s special season as both a player and spectator. He sent a nice message Thursday to honor Ohtani, noting it was “special” to watch Ohtani.

It’s been something special to witness what you’ve accomplished as a teammate. You have put together a season of your own… WELL DESERVED, #SHOTIME!!! #MVP pic.twitter.com/9gycPnk6MA — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 18, 2021

Trout is spot on.

Ohtani was regularly accomplishing things we hadn’t seen in years. He crushed 46 home runs, stole 26 bases and led the league with eight triples. He also went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts as a pitcher. He put up a special season, one we might not see again.

Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports