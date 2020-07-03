Mike Trout unsure if he will play in 2020 due to wife’s pregnancy

Major League Baseball could be without one of its biggest stars for the 2020 season.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout admitted that he is not sure of playing in 2020 with his wife Jessica expecting the couple’s first child in August. Trout said he and his wife have daily discussions about whether he should play or not.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,” Trout said Friday, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.

“We’re playing it by ear. I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.”

Trout added that he does want to play, but he needs to know that he is safe. For now, it appears that he plans to play, and he reported to camp on time Friday. He cautioned, however, that another localized outbreak in the next month could change his mind.

The star center fielder was eager to play while negotiations with the league were ongoing, and to be fair, he still is. Trout just has other considerations that he needs to worry about, and understandably so.

Trout turns 29 in August. The reigning AL MVP hit .291 with 45 home runs in 2019.