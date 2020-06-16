Bryce Harper, Mike Trout are anxious to get MLB season started

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred admitted on Monday that it is a horrible look for the league to be squabbling over player compensation with all that is going on in the world, and two of baseball’s biggest superstars are not helping in that regard.

Manfred said he is “not confident” there will be a season in 2020, which led to the MLB Players Association ripping the commissioner for completely changing his stance after saying last week that he was 100 percent certain there would be a season. In response to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark’s scathing statement, both Bryce Harper and Mike Trout said to just name a time and place to start the season and they will be there.

Tell us when and where!! https://t.co/zPMbehld1n — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 16, 2020

Tell us when and where. https://t.co/hy157hOYkl — Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) June 16, 2020

The relationship between MLB and the players’ union appears to be close to rock bottom. While all other leagues have come up with set plans to resume or begin their seasons, MLB and the MLBPA don’t appear to be anywhere close to an agreement. An agreement the two sides reached back in March gives Manfred the power to launch the start of the season and dictate the length, but owners want as few regular season games as possible.

Trevor Bauer unloaded on Manfred after the commissioner made his latest remarks, and the star pitcher’s frustrations are likely felt by Harper, Trout and most other players.