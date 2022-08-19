Mike Trout making return to Angels’ lineup

The Los Angeles Angels may not have any realistic hopes of making the postseason, but that’s not stopping Mike Trout from making a return to the lineup.

The Angels on Friday activated Trout from the injured list. He is batting second and playing center field for the team against the Detroit Tigers.

The Angels star missed time just before the All-Star break with a left ribcage injury. He ended up missing five weeks total with a condition later diagnosed as costovertebral dysfunction.

When the diagnosis came out in late July, there was concern that the injury could be a serious long-term issue. But Trout said all the rumors were overblown and that it was not some career-ending issue.

Trout has been rehabbing and the good news for him is he says he is pain-free.

Mike Trout said he’s hoping to play Friday in Detroit. He said he’s healthy, pain-free. And has gone through his rehab and is full-go. Just a matter of all going well before Friday. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 17, 2022

The three-time AL MVP Trout was hitting .270 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season before going on the injured list. The Angels are 51-67 and have 44 games remaining this season.