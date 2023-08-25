Mike Trout makes big prediction about Shohei Ohtani’s future

Shohei Ohtani is at risk of a second Tommy John surgery in five years, raising questions about whether he can continue to be a two-way player going forward. Teammate Mike Trout, however, has few doubts about where Ohtani’s future lies.

Trout spoke to the media on Friday and was asked if he still envisioned Ohtani pitching and hitting once he returns from his UCL tear. The Angels star is fully convinced that he will.

Mike Trout on whether he thinks Shohei Ohtani will return from his UCL tear as BOTH a pitcher and a hitter: “No doubt.” — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 25, 2023

“No doubt,” Trout said.

That question will no doubt be one Ohtani has to consider with whichever team he winds up playing for in 2024. The two-way star has yet to decide how to address his UCL tear, but some sort of extensive recovery will be necessary before he can consider pitching again. Even now, though, he has every intention of continuing to play as a hitter as long as he is capable this year.

Ohtani turned 29 in July, and there is no doubt that pitching and hitting puts significant strain on his body. He will presumably want to continue to do both, but that decision will involve many people other than just him.