Mike Trout responds to fans who think he should demand a trade

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has consistently asserted his loyalty to the organization despite their lack of success. This has led to some fans questioning that decision, and that is not lost on him.

Trout acknowledged that he is aware of the chatter that he is simply content to stay with the Angels and not win. The former MVP says it serves as a motivational tactic for him.

“It fuels me more,” Trout told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “The overall satisfaction, when we do win here, it will be greater than if I did go somewhere else.

“So when I hear, ‘Trout needs to get traded,’ or, ‘He’s happy to be there,’ they can say whatever they want. I’ve got one thing on my mind. That’s trying to win here.”

Trout has said he might someday consider a trade request, but is not seriously considering it right now. He has suggested that would be “taking the easy way out,” and that he wants to win with the only organization he has ever been with.

Trout’s stance is respectable, but the Angels managed not to be competitive during his peak, and things do not appear likely to get better anytime soon. The team’s effort — or lack thereof — to retain Shohei Ohtani was pretty telling in itself.

The Angels have Trout under contract through 2030. At some point, they will likely have to show some progress toward competing, but Trout is being very generous with how much leeway they get to do that.