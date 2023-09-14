2 teams reportedly could have interest in Mike Trout

Mike Trout has not asked for a trade from the Los Angeles Angels, but two teams might have interest in him if he were to request a trade.

A report earlier this week said that the Angels would be open to trading Trout if he wanted to be moved. Trout is owed around $248 over seven years.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday that “folks believe the hometown Phillies and Yankees might be of interest” if Trout wanted to be traded.

If any team were to trade for Trout, the Angels would likely have to kick in money. It’s highly unlikely any team would willingly take on his contract as is given his age (32) and injury history (he has missed significant time the last three seasons).

The Phillies are mentioned as a potential Trout team because that’s his hometown club. Trout has a no-trade clause, so he would have to approve a trade anywhere, and the pull of playing for his hometown team might be strong. The Yankees are also often willing to spend big on players and have a bad long-term contract of their own with Giancarlo Stanton. They might be willing to swap contracts. The Angels might entertain Stanton just because he’s a little cheaper on an annual basis, and because he becomes a free agent after 2027, while Trout is signed through 2030.

Ultimately, none of this could take place without Trout showing some interest in leaving the Angels, which he hasn’t done yet.