Sad Mike Trout stat goes viral after Angels’ loss

It looks like it’s going to be a long season for the Los Angeles Angels, even if Mike Trout finds his top form again.

Trout went viral on Sunday for one stat that seemed to sum up a lot of the problems the Angels are facing. The star outfielder hit his fourth home run of the season in his ninth game of the year, and he also stole his second base of the season.

That all sounds great except for one issue. The home run was Trout’s fourth RBI of the season, meaning his only runs driven in have been himself on his solo home runs.

Mike Trout has 4 RBI this year, all on solo home runs pic.twitter.com/Dvo9tosp4A — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 7, 2024

The Angels have Trout hitting third, which should be a solid place for him to drive in runs. It simply has not worked so far, in part because leadoff man Anthony Rendon has not been getting on base at all. Trout has had some chances with runners on, but has not driven in those runners yet.

In spite of this, the Angels actually got off to a decent start and entered play Sunday with a 5-3 record. However, they wound up losing 12-2 to Boston, with Trout’s home run coming with the team down 8-0 in the eighth inning.