Sad Mike Trout stat goes viral after Angels’ loss

April 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like it’s going to be a long season for the Los Angeles Angels, even if Mike Trout finds his top form again.

Trout went viral on Sunday for one stat that seemed to sum up a lot of the problems the Angels are facing. The star outfielder hit his fourth home run of the season in his ninth game of the year, and he also stole his second base of the season.

That all sounds great except for one issue. The home run was Trout’s fourth RBI of the season, meaning his only runs driven in have been himself on his solo home runs.

The Angels have Trout hitting third, which should be a solid place for him to drive in runs. It simply has not worked so far, in part because leadoff man Anthony Rendon has not been getting on base at all. Trout has had some chances with runners on, but has not driven in those runners yet.

In spite of this, the Angels actually got off to a decent start and entered play Sunday with a 5-3 record. However, they wound up losing 12-2 to Boston, with Trout’s home run coming with the team down 8-0 in the eighth inning.

