Anthony Rendon gets booed by Angels fans after brutal lowlight

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon hasn’t given his home fans much to cheer about of late.

Rendon on Friday struck out during his first-inning at-bat against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The 1-time All-Star whiffed on an 81 mph sweeper from Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. The strikeout dropped Rendon to 0-of-20 for the season with eight strikeouts, which prompted fans to shower their own player with a chorus of heavy boos.

With this leadoff strikeout, Anthony Rendon is now 0-for-20 with 7 Ks and 0 BBs in 2024. pic.twitter.com/xqw7NrrC1f — jack (@Jolly_Olive) April 6, 2024

Those boos were LOUD when Rendon struck out 😳 — LA Angels UK (@LAAngelsUK) April 6, 2024

The Boos for Anthony Rendon are deafening 😭😭 — Matt (@HalosMatt) April 6, 2024

After popping out in his next at-bat, Rendon finally helped out his OBP in his third plate appearance. He drew his first walk of the season on five pitches against Crawford in the bottom of the 5th.

Just one inning later, Rendon finally broke through with his first hit of the year. The Angels veteran hit a high chopper to third and beat the throw to first base.

Rendon’s hit received raucous applause that seemingly had sarcastic undertones.

Anthony Rendon has his first hit of the season. He's now 1-for-22. Here's the hit. pic.twitter.com/rVZp9wv2Ac — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 6, 2024

The hit was Rendon’s first since July of last season.

The high-paid Angels slugger has drawn some criticism in the past over his polarizing admission on his view of baseball.

Perhaps Rendon should move baseball higher up on his list of priorities given how much he’s struggled at the plate so far this season.