Milwaukee Brewers think they will play Thursday after Wednesday boycott

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday decided to follow the lead of the Bucks and not play on Wednesday. Their decision may be a one-day thing.

Manager Craig Counsell spoke with reporters about the team’s decision. He said he was proud of his players and the Bucks for their actions.

“I’m very proud of them. I think they did a courageous thing. And first of all, what the Bucks and the NBA players have done, they have certainly been leaders in this area,” Counsell said.

Counsell also said that he thinks the team will play on Thursday.

“We’re likely to play tomorrow,” Counsell said.

The Brewers-Reds game was postponed, which was the first MLB game to be postponed on Wednesday. Two more games were postponed, and some MLB players decided not to play independent o their teams.

Players took action in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday released facts about the case.